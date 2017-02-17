Subhash Kapoor’s directorial venture Jolly LLB 2 has grossed over 128 crores in its opening week at the worldwide box office.

So far, the courtroom comedy drama has grossed 108.79 crores (nett. 77.71 crores) at the domestic market and 22 crores in the international market. Jolly LLB 2 now stands with the global collections of 130.79 crores.

The film is all set to become 4th consecutive 100 crore film of Akshay Kumar after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom.

The film also features Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.