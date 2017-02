Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has entered the 100 crore club on its 2nd Tuesday at the box office.

The courtroom comedy drama raked in 2.45 crores yesterday and currently stands with the grand total of 100.37 crores.

The film has now become the 4th consecutive 100 crore film of Akshay Kumar after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.