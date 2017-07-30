Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s Lifetime Business Prediction

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will release on 11th August. With the film releasing just a week after Jab Harry Met Sejal, let’s see what trade analyst, Rohit Jaiswal has to predict about the fate of this Akshay Kumar starrer at the box office.

Getting directly to the main point, Rohit predicts the lifetime collection of the film, “If the film is declared tax-free in all BJP ruling states then it has a chance of doing 120 crores else it’ll wind up around 95-100 crores,”

On asked about whether it’ll be able to break the records set by Airlift or Rustom he says, “I don’t think it will break the lifetime records set by Airlift or Rustom. It can gross over Jolly LLB 2‘s lifetime collection but only if it gets tax free,”

As the film releases a week after Shah Rukh Khan starrer JHMS, he adds, “Undoubtedly the content will be good but to crack open the box office, perfect release date matter. As we all know Jab Harry Met Sejal is releasing a week before, it’ll have good screen booking. Let’s assume if Jab Harry Met Sejal turns out to be good, exhibitors will be bound to continue it. All premium centres, then, cannot remove the SRK starrer and even plexes will have 50% shows for it.”

We also asked him about the screen space movie can expect to get, “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha might get around 2400-2500 screens but it won’t be able to get the 100% of premium centres. Even in multiplexes it’ll get 50% of shows as the rest will be with Shah Rukh Khan,”

He also considers the competition that’s been coming in its following week, “In its next week, on 18th August, we have so many films in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Haseena Parkar and Hollywood’s biggie Annable: Creation. This horror flick could prove to be the biggest threat for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.”

What if word of mouth for Jab Harry Met Sejal is too bad? “If Jab Harry Met Sejal‘s word of mouth is worse than thought then the scenario will get changed favouring Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.”

Only time will tell how much this analysis and predictions are close enough to the real life situations.