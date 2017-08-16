In just five days, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is now setting Week One records for 2017. The film has amassed 83.45 crores already after a rocking Tuesday that brought in a superb 20 crore. As a result, it is already finding itself at the fourth spot when it comes to the best collections for an entire week in 2017.

Here is the list:

Baahubali 2 [Hindi] – 247 crore

Raees – 109.01 crore

Tubelight – 106.86 crore

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 83.45 crore

Kaabil – 79.60 crore

Jolly LLB 2 – 77.71 crore

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 73.66 crore

Jab Harry Met Sejal – 59.65 crore

As a matter of fact, if one looks at just the Bollywood releases (and leave aside Baahubali 2), the film is at the third spot of the best first-week numbers in 2017. Of course, both Raees and Tubelight are much higher and managed to go past the 100 crore mark in their first seven days. That said, these were much bigger films too in terms of budget, scale, and setting. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a much smaller film in comparison with only Akshay Kumar bringing the star power. Still, it has managed to go past bigger films like Kaabil, Jolly LLB 2 (Akshay’s own), Badrinath Ki Dulhania and of course the biggie, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

It would be a different story though when it comes to the lifetime total. The film, which is backed by KriArj, is set to be the biggest of the year when it comes to Bollywood releases of 2017. That would be truly remarkable since for a film with a budget of 18 crores to do that is something unimaginable, with or without a superstar featuring in there.

Trending :

Stay tuned as we bring you further updates on further records that Toilet – Ek Prem Katha breaks in days to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder