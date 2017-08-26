Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednakar’s super hit film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has entered the third week at the box office collecting 1 crores on Friday. The film has remained steady at the ticket windows irrespective of new releases this Friday.The film has garnered a total of 125.40 crores.

This Friday, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s much-awaited film A Gentleman and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag’s controversial film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has released. Apart from these two films Aadar Jain and Anya Singh’s debut film Qaidi Band has also hit the theaters.

This Akshay Kumar had earned a total of 96.05 crores in its 1st week. The film in its 2 week earned 28.35 crores. It collected 4 crores on Friday, 6.75 crores on Saturday, 8.25 crores on Sunday, 2.60 crores on Monday, 2.50 crores on Tuesday, 2.25 crores on Wednesday, 2 crores on Thursday.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has already surpassed Salman Khan starrer Tubelight at the box office which had collected 121.25 crores. Apart from this, it has also become the second most profitable film beating films like Hindi Medium and Jolly LLB 2. Akshay Kumar has beaten himself with this film as the crossed Jolly LLB 2’s life time collection and its next target it Rustom which stands with a total of 127.42 crores.

Giving out a strong social message, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, revolves around a small town where a newlywed couple is driven to separation due to the lack of a proper toilet at home. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars with Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.