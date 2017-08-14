Akshay Kumar has done it again. At the time when other superstars were delivering disasters and many other stars in the making flattered to deceive, he has managed to keep his consistent run intact with quality subjects on display. Though at the time of the film’s announcement not many would have expected Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to really cover any major distance, this is what it is now set to do.

The film has already collected 50 crores* and with today’s partial holiday followed by tomorrow’s big holiday of Independence Day, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is now set for a hefty total ahead. Of course, none of these holidays would have mattered had the content not been appreciated.

This was seen earlier with Tubelight [Eid] as well as Jab Harry Met Sejal [Rakhsha Bandhan]. However, when the trending for a film is as positive as is the case with this Shree Narayan Singh directed affair and then holidays come mid-week, there is a lot to be added to the eventual total.

All associated with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha can well rejoice now as the 100 crore mark would eventually be crossed in quick time. It would then be a matter of whether it ends up in the vicinity of Jolly LLB 2 [117 crore] or goes beyond that as well.

Nonetheless, that is still a story for a different day since as of now the film has given good enough reason to the industry for celebration and the jinx that had been plaguing Bollywood for a really long time has finally been broken.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

