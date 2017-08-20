Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is doing wonders at the box office. The film has entered the 100 crore club on its 8th day. The film has been applauded by the audience as well as by the critics.

The film has earned 6.75 crores* on its 2nd Saturday and now has a grand total of 106.80 crores* at the box office. The film is based on PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The film has turned out to be the second most profitable film of 2017 which was made under the budget of 24 crores (including P & A).

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha earned 13.10 crores on Friday, 17.10 crores on Saturday, 21.25 crores Sunday, 12 crores on Monday, 20 crores on Tuesday, 6.50 crores on Wednesday, 6.10 crores on Thursday and 4 crores on Friday at the box office.

Akshay Kumar, who is known for doing films with social messages, thinks that it takes time for people to get into a social mood.Participated in a press conference to mark the success of his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha through Skype from London, Akshay, asked if he wishes to make more social films, said, “This isn’t my first social film, long ago I did a film called ‘Khatta Meetha’ which didn’t do well on box office.

“It was about road construction and issues around it, but I think it takes time for people to get into a social mood.”

“I never make a social film with a lot of commercial material; I make sure that there is a love story. To be honest, I remember the love story more than anything else in this (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha) film,” he added.

Akshay is now being called Bharat Kumar like Manoj Kumar in the 1970s. Asked about this, he said: “I think he is a very big man and the films that he made cannot be compared to any others.”

Asked if there are any free screenings for “Toilet..” taking place in the country, he said: “Many places the government themselves are showing it… I have heard they are doing it currently in Haryana. Many villages in UP are screening the film. I just heard that even Doordarshan wants to show the film very soon so that maximum people can watch it as soon as possible.”