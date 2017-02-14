Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has won the case inside and outside the court. While his arguments helped him turn victorious inside the court, outside it the audiences too have been left impressed. This was apparent when word of mouth started spreading post the weekend around the entertainment quotient that the film came with. No wonder, as much as 7.26 crore came on Monday, hence resulting in a total of 57.72 crore so far.

With a good hold maintained on Monday, the film is now set for a good innings ahead. Today being Valentine’s Day, the numbers are expected to be in the same range as yesterday, and that would give the film further push in its overall total.

Jolly LLB 2 is a clear instance of yet another film with a ‘desi’ touch doing well at the Box Office. In 2016, both Sultan and Dangal were set in small towns/villages, and brought audiences in hordes. Of course, Jolly LLB 2 is a much smaller film with less than one third of their budget. Still, the similarity here is the manner in which audience connect is being well established whenever a film has been attached to its roots. With a UP setting to it, the Akshay Kumar starrer has found masses going for it, especially up North, and that would contribute well to its total in the long run.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder