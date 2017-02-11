Box Office – Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 opens better than his Airlift

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has taken the second biggest opening of 2017. The film collected 13.20 crore on its opening day. This is next only to Raees which had taken an opening of 20.42 crore. That said, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer was close to a couple of years in the making while Jolly LLB 2 has arrived in around six months of its announcement. Also, its budget is a mere 45 crore [Cost of production: 30 crore, P&A: 15 crore, excluding fee of Akshay Kumar], which makes it a profitable venture right at the time of release, considering returns of 45 crore have already come through satellite, music and digital rights.

Just like his last release Rustom, even Jolly LLB 2 is a courtroom drama. Of late, Akshay Kumar has been dabbling with varied subjects and Jolly LLB 2 is a step in that direction. This is also his fourth film in a matter of less than 13 months [Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom have released since January 2016]. Now the opening of Jolly LLB 2 has pretty much suggested another consistent outing for Akshay Kumar and while a commercially successful film is definitely on the cards, it would be the jumps over rest of the weekend that would decide how big does that eventually turn out to be.

Last year, around the same time, Airlift had taken an opening day of 12.35 crore, only to grow from word of mouth and eventually net 129 crore. It has to be seen if Jolly LLB 2 manages to register similar pace and outcome as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder