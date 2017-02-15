Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 is now bringing in the kind of numbers that could set it well for entry into the record books as well. On Tuesday, the film benefitted hugely from Valentine’s Day and collected 9.07 crore. Though this is not a holiday per se, many people do take an off day or are out from office early for some celebrations. It is a pleasant surprise for the film that many youngsters chose to celebrate their Valentine’s Day while being inside the theaters, and made it run at a very good capacity.

The overall numbers so far stand at 66.79 crore and that has resulted in good momentum being maintained to come closer to the 100 crore mark in a much quicker time. Meanwhile, the film’s first week is now

in contention to be amongst the best of Akshay Kumar starrers.

Here are the Top-10 Week One numbers of Akshay Kumar films:

Rustom – 90.9 crore

Airlift – 83.5 crore

Housefull 3 – 80.1 crore

Rowdy Rathore – 79 crore

Singh Is Bliing – 77.6 crore

Brothers – 72.6 crore

Holiday – 67.46 crore

Housefull 2 – 64.2 crore

Baby – 63.82 crore

Gabbar Is Back – 60 crore

The way Jolly LLB 2 is currently progressing, it should comfortably go past Brothers (most likely today itself). Then there would be a push to go past Singh Is Bliing, hence entering the Top-5. However, there could also be a further pleasant surprise if the Subhash Kapoor directed film holds so very well that it even challenges the Week One of Rowdy Rathore. Though it is tough, it would be remarkable if that happens.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources