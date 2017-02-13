Box Office – Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has a brush with 50 crore mark over its first weekend

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 is at half way mark in its tryst to enter the 100 Crore Club. The film saw further push in collections on Sunday and brought in 19.95 crore more. With this, the overall numbers now stand at 50.46 crore. Just around 50 crore more need to come in now for the Subhash Kapoor directed film to go past the 100 crore mark.

The film, with its rustic touch and strong North Indian flavor, is finding very good footfalls, especially in Delhi NCR. This is where the film is maintaining very good stranglehold. Even though Akshay Kumar’s last release Rustom was a courtroom drama as well, that film had its best numbers coming from the Mumbai territory due to its regional set up.

Footfalls are not an issue for Jolly LLB 2 since good contribution is coming from the single screens as well, which have much lower ticket rates. That said, in the overall picture, it is the final outcome and the verdict that is remembered most. Recovery is not a challenge for Jolly LLB 2 due to its very strong pre-sales deals as well as profit sharing modeling. However, it is about how much moolah that would be eventually up there for grabs, which would garner most attention.

The way it is going currently, the film is in for a huge haul! All eyes are now on how well does the film hold now over the weekdays.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder