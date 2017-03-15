Jolly LLB 2: 5th Week Collections, Worldwide & Profit

Since Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania is performing exceptionally well at the box office, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 is on the verge of ending its theatrical run.

In its 5th week (5 days) the courtroom comedy drama has raked in approx 30 lacs and now stands with a total collections of 115.77 crores.

Jolly LLB 2 is Akshay’s 4th consecutive 100 crore film after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom.

Apart from performing well at the domestic market, the second installment of Jolly LLB franchise has done decent business in the international markets too.

The film has grossed 35 crores at the overseas box office, while it has grossed 162.07 crores (nett 115.77 crores) in India. Jolly LLB 2 currently stands with a global collections of 197.07 crores.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial venture has also turned out to be a profitable affair for the makers. Made on a moderate budget of 45 crores (Cost – 30 crores, P and A – 15 crores), the film has made a profit of 70.77 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 157.26%.

So far, the film has become the most profitable venture of 2017, surpassing Hrithik Roshan’s thriller drama Kaabil.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is having three films in the pipeline for this year, which are Toilet – Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar, 2.0 (Robot 2) along with Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson, which will hit the screens during Diwali and PadMan opposite Sonam Kapoor, which will be produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna.

While in 2018, the Khiladi Kumar will be having 3 releases which includes Neeraj Pandey’s Crack, Reema Kagti’s Gold which will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment (releasing on 15th August) and Mogul which will be the biopic of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.