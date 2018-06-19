Akshay Kumar Will Enter The 200 Crore Club With Which Of His Upcoming Movies? VOTE NOW!

Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile and bankable actors of Bollywood. He has been quite inconsistent throughout his career as far as box office collection of his movies is concerned. Despite having 8 movies in the 100 crore club, he has never had a 200 crore movie yet.

Well, there is not doubt that his movies are high on content, but the box office numbers matter too. Till date, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is his highest-grossing movie ever with a total of 133.60 crores. Now the question is which of his upcoming mega movies will earn 200 crores at the Indian box office?

If we talk about his upcoming movies, he has an amazing list of films in his kitty. Akshay’s 2.0 with Superstar Rajinikanth is one of the biggest movies of all times. It also said to be one of the costliest movies. High on action, the movie is said to be a sequel to Rajinikanth’s Robot.

Apart from this, he has Housefull 4 which is the fourth installment of the comedy franchise. The makers are planning to execute this film on a grand scale and as Sajid Khan is back there are a lot of expectations from this one. According to reports Akshay also bagged a new project with YRF. It is said to be a period drama which will be directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. We just can’t imagine how huge this will be.

Khiladi Kumar has also been working on Kesari which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897. Last but not the least is the Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri 3. It is one of the favourite Bollywood comedies.

So, which of these films do you think will be Akshay Kumar’s first entrant in the 200-crore club? Vote your choice and share your thoughts in the comments section below.