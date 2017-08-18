Akshay Kumar has delivered big with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Made at a budget of just 18 crores (plus P&A), the film has done a business of more than five times this number in just one week. With 96.05 crores in its kitty already, the film has done superb business across the country.

No wonder, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha sits right at the top when it comes to the biggest first week numbers scored by Akshay Kumar:

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 96.05 crores

Rustom – 90.90 crore

Airlift – 83.50 crore

Housefull 3 – 80.1 crore

Rowdy Rathore – 79 crore

Jolly LLB 2 – 77.71 crore

Singh Is Bliing – 77.60 crore

Brothers – 72.60 crore

Holiday – 67.46 crore

Housefull 2 – 64.20 crore

The film has edged past Rustom and has left Airlift and Housefull 3 long behind. What is further interesting is to see that Akshay Kumar’s graph has been continuously going upwards since four of his top five weeks one number have been scored during last one and a half years.

The next target for Akshay Kumar is, of course, the first week of 100 crores and that record would be surpassed by leaps and bounds once he arrives with 2.0 on 26th January next year. As for his other release PadMan, one looks forward to the kind of campaign that he (along with producers KriArj) takes as that is another film where the actor would be addressing hygiene issues. With Toilet: Ek Prem Katha he has already shown that to make an entertaining film on social and health cause is possible. He would definitely be looking at making it two in quick succession with PadMan.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All numbers as per production and distribution sources

