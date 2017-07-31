Akshay Kumar is not very optimistic about his forthcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s performance at the box office although he believes that the film is socially relevant, well-timed and will leave an impact on the society.

His last film Jolly LLB 2 became a super-hit, collecting 117 crores at the domestic box office but Akshay is not expecting much from Toilet. In fact, in a recent interview with Firstpost, when the actor was quizzed about comparing Baahubali 2 with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, he rubbished all such possibilities, saying, “How much was spent on Baahubali 2’s making? Over 400 crore? Toilet Ek Prem Katha has been made in Rs 18 crore. Obviously, the returns will be different.”

This year, no Bollywood film has performed up to expectations till now barring Jolly LLB 2 (117 cr), Hindi Medium (69 cr) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116 cr), whereas South film Baahubali 2 has dominated the box office worldwide. Why this poor success rate of Bollywood this year? Akshay said, “Maybe it has got to do with our content which is not right. Also, they are very systematic in the South. They don’t spend more than Rs 2 crore on publicity. They don’t do reality shows or too many press meets. But like us, they too release big films during Diwali and Pongal. They do reserve those dates. It is not threatening for us, but we can see some new things in cinema. Even our films release in the South, and they have never said that it is a threat. It is just that good films work.”

On the work front, the superstar will be seen opposite Mouni Roy in Reem Kagti’s Gold. Apart from this, the actor will also share the silver screen with mega star Rajnikanth and Amy Jackson in Shankar’s 2.0.