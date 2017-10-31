Together, they have scored two major successes already in the form of Rustom and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. Now Akshay Kumar, along with his producer partners KriArj, are pretty much looking at scoring a hat-trick, what with their third collaboration together – PadMan – arriving on 26th January 2018.

“With PadMan arriving early now, it has given very good leverage to the actor as well as the production house to make it big right at the beginning of the year,” informs our source, “The film would be releasing would be arriving just five months after their very successful Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. It was critically as well as commercially acclaimed. Same was the case with Rustom as well, their first collaboration. Akshay and KriArj have formed a good tuning together by picking up different kind of subjects which are commercially viable as well. PadMan is the continuation of that endeavor.”

The film also marks the debut of Twinkle Khanna as a producer with her banner Mrs Funnybones Movies. While she has been actively involved in the film right from the time its story was penned, PadMan also marks the coming together of quite a few women.

“Other than Twinkle, the film sees Prernaa Arora of KriArj playing an active role too. Then, of course, there are leading ladies like Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte which adds on to the on-screen appeal,” our source continues.

Meanwhile, with the film planned for Republic Day arrival, there is quite some excitement already to check out how big does the release turn out to be, considering the fact that it is a major holiday right at the beginning of the year.

“This isn’t all as PadMan is also the first major release of 2018. There is no other star-driven film that has been planned for arrival in the month of January,” an insider comments, “Since PadMan would be the first major film and that too one month after Tiger Zinda Hai, you can pretty much expect audiences craving for a biggie once the Akshay Kumar starrer comes closer to release.”

Now that should indeed be exciting.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder