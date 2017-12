2017 has been a roller-coaster like year for Bollywood. When we got a mammoth hit like Baahubali 2 we also had few downers with event films in Tubelight, Jab Harry Met Sejal & Jagga Jasoos. Let’s see what movies had the privilege of entering the 100 crore club this year. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan were the top runners in the list.

Please note, we’ve taken just the movies which have earned more than 100 crore and less than 200 crore.

The year started with a mega clash of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. Surely, both ate into each other’s business but both did well for themselves. Though Raees was the front-runner in this race but Kaabil surprised everyone by its collections.

Where Raees collected 137.51 crores, Kaabil too managed to earn 126.85 crores at the box office. Proving to be a successful clash these both were first two entrants of the 100 crore club in 2017.

Releasing a couple of weeks later this clash, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 was widely accepted by the audience. Reprising the role of Arshad Warsi in the sequel, Akshay was praised and more than that the supporting cast of this film garnered the love. It collected 117 crores at the box office.

Sequel to a successful Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt were back with another version of the same template. Badrinath Ki Dulhania‘s pre-release buzz was super high because of its loved trailer and songs. The move went on to clock 116.60 crores during its lifetime.

The next on the list is a disappointment but it has technically entered the 100 crore club hence it’s in this list. Salman Khan’s Tubelight which ended up below expectations, because no one predicted for a film having the combo of Salman & Kabir to collect just 121.25 crores. It hurt more because this duo was fresh out from a memorable film like Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha proved why Akshay Kumar is going to rule this year too. Made on a very tight budget, this movie made a humongous 133.60 crores. It’s still the 2nd most profitable film of 2017 following Baahubali 2.

Interestingly from 7 100 crore movies this year, 3 were sequels or part of a franchise. Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and now Judwaa 2. Varun Dhawan’s second movie in 100 crore club – Judwaa 2 collected 138 crores.

So, this year we saw 7 films in the 100 crore club & this number was no different from the last year. The only difference is 2016 had a Hollywood film The Jungle Book amongst the 7 films which entered the 100 crore club.