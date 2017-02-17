Box Office – Akshay Kumar begins 2017 with a winner in Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar is clearly setting his own rules for last many years, and is living by those. When he made a decision to make 3-4 films a year, he also knew that he couldn’t necessarily get each one of these release on a holiday. Also, he was aware that with such volumes, it was impractical to aim for 200-300 crore Blockbusters. As a result, he decided to make his films quick, keep the class and mass factors balanced, have the budget under control and very importantly, release them on time without worrying around the holiday factor. This is what he did with Jolly LLB 2 and the results are now there for all to see.

The film has now gathered 77.71 crore already after bringing in 5.03 crore on Thursday. The film is now bringing profits for all involved and whether it is Akshay Kumar or Fox Star Studios, everyone will make money out of it. 100 crore mark would now be crossed in quick time and it has to be seen how much bigger does the Subhash Kapoor directed film turn out to be from here.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar continues to be on an unrelenting pace when it comes to the volume of films being made. In 2015 he made four films [Baby, Gabbar Is Back, Brothers, Singh Is Bliing], in 2016 there were three more [Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom] and now in 2017, he has had one already [Jolly LLB 2] with three more to follow [Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, 2.0, PadMan]. Oh yes, there is a special appearance in Naam Shabana too.

What is also important is that he is not relying on holidays for his film to be successful. Other than 2.0, which is an event film with Rajinikanth and is seeing a Diwali release, each of his other films is arriving on a regular Friday. For an actor who thinks of a year ahead in terms of the volume of films he plans to do, one now waits to see how he puts together the lineup for 2018.

