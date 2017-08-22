Good word of mouth, 11 days and amazing content – this is what Toilet: Ek Prem Katha took to cross Akshay Kumar’s super hit Jolly LLB 2 at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s last film clocked 117 crores at the box office.

The film now stands with the total of 117.90* crores at the Indian box office. With this collections, the film now has surpassed the lifetime business of Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores).

The next target for the film is Rustom which stands with the mighty total of 127.42 crores. Akshay Kumar is on a roll as this will be his 5th 100 crore grosser back to back at the Indian box office. Apart from this, he has very interesting projects up his sleeves. Shankar’s magnum opus with Rajinikanth 2.0, a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham – Padman, the historic story of India’s first Olympic medal post their independence in Gold and biopic on Gulshan Kumar Mogul. With this kind of line up, it will not be difficult to say that he is the most profitable star Bollywood has right now.

Giving out a strong social message, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, revolves around a small town where a newlywed couple is driven to separation due to the lack of a proper toilet at home. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars with Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.