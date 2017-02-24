Akshay Kumar Adds 100 Pts At Power Index With Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar is known to star in 2-3 films per year and what’s amazing is that most of them turn out to be successful ventures at the box office. His recent release, Jolly LLB 2 also managed to pull off a decent business at the box office so far. It made an entry into the 100 crore club and became Akshay’s seventh film to do so.

Akshay already had six films in the 100 crore club which include, Airlift, Rustom, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Rowdy Rathore and Holiday.

With Jolly LLB, the actor now added 100 points to his power index and now stands with 700 points. He maintains his 4th position but has raced past Ajay Devgn who also had 600 points earlier.

Akshay is yet to make an entry into the 200 crore club. Will it happen this year is what we have to see.

Check out the power index here:

Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our list of star ranking based on the business of their films.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)