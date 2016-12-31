2016 has come to a close and the three actors who have contributed to the maximum business for Bollywood are Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Each of them has ensured ticket sales of over 300 crore each with films of theirs and that pretty much establishes how experience continues to count the most. Aamir has been around for the longest since 1988 [Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak], Salman Khan came into limelight with Maine Pyaar Kiya [1989] and Akshay Kumar joined the big world of Bollywood with Saugandh [1991]. With over 25 years each in experience, they are making it all count.

Akshay Kumar – Domestic Box Office: 364.12 crore [Airlift – 129 crore, Rustom – 127.42 crore, Housefull 3 – 107.70 crore]

One man who is continuing to churn out one film after another while keeping the budget and timelines under control and ensuring consistency is Akshay Kumar. He has a super-stardom of his own and that was most apparent when he became the only actor ever to score three triple centuries [Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom] in a single calendar year. As a matter of fact, he has ensured maximum ticket sales at 366 crore!

Aamir Khan – Domestic Box Office: 325 crore+ [Dangal – 325 crore+ (expected)]

Aamir Khan came, hit a six and is now counting all the moolah that is coming in! His Dangal has already set quite a few records and while 200 has already been surpassed yesterday, the game is now big enough to result in a triple century. As things stand today, the film is pretty much heading towards the 325 crore mark at the least and it won’t be surprising if bigger milestones are accomplished too in the coming days.

Salman Khan – Domestic Box Office: 300.45 crore [Sultan – 300.45 crore]

Last year, Salman Khan ruled from the top with a triple century [Bajrangi Bhaijaan] and a double century [Prem Ratan Dhan Payo], hence resulting in over 500 crore coming in. While this feat could be repeated next year too [Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai], this year Salman Khan maintained a healthy run rate with yet another triple century [Sultan] coming in. With this, he has maintained his Numero Uno position intact.

What makes the success of these superstars further special is the fact that their films are super successes in satellite circuits as well. An Aamir Khan or a Salman Khan film typically goes for about 50 crore each on the satellite. On the other hand an Akshay Kumar film fetches a price tag of around 35 crore each.

Here too, Akshay is ensuring added moolah for those investing on him since with an average of three major films every year, he is a darling in the satellite circuits too as over 100 crore comes in from this avenue as well. Moreover, there is added variety for audiences to watch his films right through the year.

Even from the ROI perspective, an Akshay Kumar film scores huge. If one keeps aside the star remuneration aside, an Aamir or a Salman film typically gets made for at least 100 crore each (even if one includes the P&A). When it goes past the 300 crore mark, it ends up doing triple the business of the money spent in making this. On the other hand an Akshay Kumar film is completed in 40 crore each (including P&A) and it too does triple the business at an average with 120 crore each coming in.

The satellite returns bring in an edge though for Akshay Kumar and also the fact that when he makes three films a year, there are many in the supply chain who stay in the business and earn practically every three-four months. Moreover, there is not much interest that gets accumulated since from the time of a film going on floors to the release, not more than six months pass by which further keeps the money churning at a rapid pace.

That is one of the major reasons why Akshay Kumar stays on to be a hot contender for many a filmmaker when it comes to making a film in quick time and then releasing it for quicker revenues!

Line-up for Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in 2017:

Akshay Kumar – Jolly LLB 2, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, 2.0

Aamir Khan – None

Salman Khan – Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai

Watch out for this space towards the end of the year when the best of the best score at the Box Office all over again!