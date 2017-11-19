Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode starrer Aksar 2 started slowly at the box office. The movie released with Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu and is facing a major competition by it.

The movie earned an amount of 1.44 crore on its 1st day at the box office. The movie has got an average response from the audiences. It has been garnering mixed reviews from the audiences and has been facing competition because of Hollywood movie Justice League also. The film earned 1 crore* on its day 2 (Saturday) at the box office taking the collection to 2.44 crores*.

The erotic thriller has a simple storyline and it focuses on the sensuous scenes more. Aksar 2, is the second installment of Aksar franchise. The first part featured Emraan Hashmi, Dino Morea and Udita Goswami in key roles. While the music of Aksar, was the USP of the film, Aksar 2 didn’t manage to match the expectations, as none of the songs turned out to be a chartbuster. Written and directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan the film also stars Abhinav Shukla and Mohit Madaan in key roles.

Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, who was excited about the release of his upcoming film Aksar 2, ad mentioned that it’s an old-fashioned suspense drama.Last week, suspense thriller Ittefaq released, but Mahadevan says while that movie is about “who is the killer”, his Aksar 2 is about why was it done and how was it done.

Asked whether the trend of suspense thriller films is coming, he said: “‘Ittefaq‘ is about ‘whodunnit’ or ‘who is the killer’. In ‘Aksar 2‘, it’s about ‘how done it’ and ‘why done it’ which makes it more intricate and more fascinating.

“It’s actually a good old-fashioned suspense drama with black humour in it and I feel the audience will come out of theatres entertained by the story and plot.”

In India, filmmakers very rarely experiment in the suspense thriller genre. Asked what prompted him to make this film, Mahadevan said: “It’s one of the reasons why I attempted this film. The good old-fashioned suspense drama which came from Alfred Hitchcock days… It has been rarely exploited in Indian cinema.

“It has been long since a pure suspense film has been released.” He added.