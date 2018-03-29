Ajay Devgn’s Raid Witnesses A Hike On Its 2nd Wednesday At The Box Office

Despite facing competition from films like the Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki, which released last Friday and Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which is well into its 5th week at the box office, Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Raid keeps working its magic on the big screen. With its 2nd week about to come to an end, the film does pretty well, as it eyes the 100 crore mark.

On its 2nd Wednesday, the film collected 2.62 crores at the box office, witnessing a climb after earning 2.41 crores on Tuesday. Currently the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial has earned a total of 86.98 crores.

While many wonder whether the Ajay Devgn starrer will join the prestigious 100 crore club, fans are curious to see whether Raid will be able to surpass the total collection of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the latter currently being the second highest grosser of the year.

The Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer had collected 75.71 crores in 2 weeks while Raid has managed to collect 86.98 crores before its second week ends. However, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety manages to continue a stable run at the box office, which Raid may or may not be able to duplicate. Furthermore, the film may also face tough competition from Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2, which releases this Friday.

While the film was criticised by some critics for the stretching out the plot a bit too far, the audience have been showering it with love. Let’s see if this continues for the weeks to come.