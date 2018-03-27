Ajay Devgn’s Raid Crosses The 80 Crore Mark At The Box Office!

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz’s Raid has surpassed the collection of their last film together Baadshaho. The film had a collection of 78.02 crores at the box office.

The stands on the 8th on Ajay Devgn’s highest grossing films of all time whereas it stands on the 3rd position in Ileana D’Cruz’s highest grossers.

This film has collected 3.55 crore on its 2nd Friday, 5.71 crore on its 2nd Saturday, 7.22 crores on 2nd Sunday and 2.42 on its 2nd Monday. The film now stands with a grand total of 81.95 crores.

Will the film cross the 100 crore mark at the box office is a question in every Ajay Devgn fan? The film is currently facing a competition from Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh’s 100 crore club film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Rani Mukerji’s Hichki.

Trending

Set in Lucknow during the early 1980s, the film revolves around an incorruptible IT officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn) who gets an anonymous tip about a political leader Tauji’s (Saurabh Shukla) illegal assets and plans an elaborate raid on Tauji’s home and businesses.

The film has some soul-soothing songs like Sanu Ek Pal Chain and Nit Khair Manga which depicts the beautiful bond between Ajay and Ileana’s characters.