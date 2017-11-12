Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again Stays Strong At The Box Office

Golmaal Again is the fourth part of the Golmaal franchise. It stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Johnny Lever.

Yet again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has managed to make a successful and a hit blockbuster. Golmaal Again has created havoc at the box office. This horror comedy is still winning the hearts of the audiences.

The film has earned 62 lakhs on Friday, 1.16 crore on Saturday taking the total to 199.74 crores at the Indian box office. It is all set to cross the 200 crore mark by today which will be Ajay Devgn’s first 200 crore film.

Golmaal franchise has always delivered rib-tickling content which is totally loved by the Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty fans. Golmaal Again has some crazy bunch of people who have managed to make us go LOL! The film has entered its fourth week and it is still being watched by the people. Golmaal Again and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar clashed at the box office and still the former has managed to leave a mark.

Trending :

With Golmaal Again, director Rohit Shetty has emerged as the most successful director from the industry. Rohit and Ajay’s collaboration has always proved to be super hit. The duo has delivered hit movies like Golmaal 3, Singham, Singham Returns, Bol Bachchan to name a few. Not only Ajay, but Rohit in the past, has also collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan in movies like Chennai Express and Dilwale, and all the movies have been a huge hit. After SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Golmaal Again is one of the most successful films.

Expressing his happiness, Rohit said, “I am overjoyed by the continuous love shown by the fans of Golmaal and this is evident by the sheer numbers at the box office.”

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Manglmurti films and Rohit Shetty Picturez.