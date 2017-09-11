The powerhouse of acting Ajay Devgn is also a very successful box office ruler. So far, he has 6 films in 100 crore club. While his serious and strong content driven movies make a golden contribution to cinema, his commercial movies entertain the audience to the core.

From Singham, Singham Returns, Golmaal 3 to Son of Sardaar and Bol Bachchan, Ajay Devgn has constantly dominated the box office. Ajay Devgn starrer Baadshaho is giving other Bollywood releases a run for its money with its wonderful collection at the box office. Baadshaho is in it’s second week and has so far collected 71.74 crores*.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has jumped to the 9th position in the list of Top 10 Highest Grossers Of Ajay Devgn. The film has crossed the lifetime collections of Satyagraha (67.85 crores) with a big number.

Baadshaho had released in 3242 screens. he action-drama thriller revolves around a royal heist with 1975 Emergency in the backdrop. Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho stars Ajay Devgan, Emraan Hashmi, Sanjay Mishra, Vidyut Jamwal, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta in key roles.

Based on the Emergency period, Baadshaho is about a heist planned by Emraan and Ajay for the royal princess, Ileana. Even though the movie faces tough competition from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, Baadshaho has done pretty well in terms of the box office numbers till now.

He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. It is the fourth installment from Shetty’s popular Golmaal franchise. The film, also starring Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh, is slated to release on Diwali. The first installment Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released in 2006.