Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho Has A Decent 1st Week At The Box Office

It may still not be a full throttle scenario for Bollywood where films are doing bumper business. However, the fact still remains that in the prolonged drought that the industry was facing, there has been a decent rain at least which is leading to the sustenance of harvest. This is what happened over the week gone by as well where more than 85 crores came in between the two new films – Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

To think of it, this was amongst the Top-4 weeks that Bollywood has seen if one leaves aside Baahubali 2 [Hindi] (which kept making records for a number of weeks). Otherwise, the best collections have come on the release of Raees & Kaabil [which brought in 188.6 crores collectively] followed by Tubelight [106.86 crores] and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha [96.05 crores]. However, Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan have really managed to bring audiences back in theaters. Baadshaho has managed to mint 64.29 crores in its first week.

Of course, had these numbers touched 100 crores, it would have been a really good scenario. Still, to have steady footfalls in both multiplexes as well as single screens during the times when biggest of the films had fallen like nine-pins and barren look haunting the Box Office, this is bringing things back to normalcy at least.

Trending :

Though one doesn’t really foresee a repeat of such a scenario for next three weeks, it is expected that a bumper week awaits Bollywood when Judwaa 2 hits the screens on 29th September. This Friday films like Poster Boys and Daddy have hit the theaters.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder