Ajay Devgn Starrer Raid Is Still Going Strong At The Box Office!

Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial, RAID starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz has been registered as one of the biggest movies of 2018!
The numbers at the box office have been inching towards 100 crore and has managed to garner Rs 94.19 crore at the Box Office in 16 days.
Day 1 – 10.04 crores
Day 2 – 13.86 crores
Day 3 – 17.11 crores
Day 4 – 6.26 crores
Day 5 – 5.76 crores
Day 6 – 5.36 crores
Day 7 – 4.66 crores
Day 8 – 3.55 crores
Day 9 – 5.71 crores
Day 10 – 7.22 crores
Day 11 – 2.42 crores
Day 12 – 2.41 crores
Day 13 – 2.62 crores
Day 14 – 3.13 crores
Day 15 – 1.82 crores
Day 16 – 2.26 crores
Total: 94.19 crores
Even 16 days after the release of the film, the crime thriller is busy casting its spell at the ticket window with each passing day, and is listed in one of the few movies that continue to excite the audience even in its second week! Despite of other movies releasing last week, the movie has managed to have stable numbers.
According to trade experts, Raid is expected to sustain at the box office even in its third week and is soon going to join the 100 crore club!