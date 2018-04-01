Ajay Devgn Starrer Raid Is Still Going Strong At The Box Office!

Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial, RAID starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz has been registered as one of the biggest movies of 2018!

The numbers at the box office have been inching towards 100 crore and has managed to garner Rs 94.19 crore at the Box Office in 16 days.

Day 1 – 10.04 crores

Day 2 – 13.86 crores

Day 3 – 17.11 crores

Day 4 – 6.26 crores

Day 5 – 5.76 crores

Day 6 – 5.36 crores

Day 7 – 4.66 crores

Day 8 – 3.55 crores

Day 9 – 5.71 crores

Day 10 – 7.22 crores

Day 11 – 2.42 crores

Day 12 – 2.41 crores

Day 13 – 2.62 crores

Day 14 – 3.13 crores

Day 15 – 1.82 crores

Day 16 – 2.26 crores

Total: 94.19 crores

