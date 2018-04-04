Ajay Devgn Starrer Raid Is Another Box Office Success For The Superstar!

Raid has been loved by one and all at the movie theatres! It has been earning well at the box office. It is interesting to see how this Ajay Devgn starrer is faring even after facing a competition from multiple films.

It tells us a story of an honest police officer who decided to raid the house of a corrupt and strong politician. Everyone not only praised Ajay Devgn’s performance but also Saurabh Shukla’s act garnered a lot of appreciation.

It collected 68 lakhs on Tuesday. Now, the movie has earned a total of 98.51 crores at the box office! The film is now Ajay Devgn’s big success right after Golmaal Again. With a couple of more films lined up for the superstar in 2018, it is going to be an engaging year for him for sure.

According to trade experts, Raid is expected to sustain at the box office even in its third week and is soon going to join the 100 crore club!