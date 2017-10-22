Golmaal Again is now in a zone where it is setting records. It is no more about collections being big; it is now all about ‘how big’!


This can well be seen from the fact that the film has emerged as Ajay Devgn’s second biggest opener till date, and Rohit Shetty’s third biggest opener ever.

Golmaal Again Box Office
Incidentally, each of Ajay Devgn’s biggest three openers [Singham Returns, Golmaal Again, Bol Bachchan] has been with Rohit Shetty. This can well be seen in the list below:

Singham Returns32 crore

Golmaal Again 30.14 crore

Bol Bachchan12.10 crore

Himmatwala12.10 crore

Baadshaho12.03 crore

Satyagraha11.21 crore

Action Jackson11 crore

Son of Sardaar10.72 crore

Raajneeti – 10.50 crore

Shivaay10.24 crore

As a matter of fact, Sajid Khan’s Himmatwala finds itself tied for the third slot as it collected the same moolah on its opening day as Bol Bachchan. Nonetheless, films like Singham Returns and Golmaal Again (both sequels) have been happy exceptions for Ajay Devgn where he has scored huge by a very good margin. That said, he has been regularly churning out films with a double-digit score on the opening day itself, which is a big deal indeed for the superstar who has been around for over 25 years now.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty too is finding himself placed regularly in the record books. Golmaal Again is next only to Chennai Express and Singham Returns, two films that he did with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn respectively. Immediately after Golmaal Again is Dilwale which was Rohit Shetty’s last release and again with Shah Rukh Khan. All other films in the list below are the ones where Rohit collaborated with Ajay Devgn:

Chennai Express 33.10 crore

Singham Returns32 crore

Golmaal Again30.14 crore

Dilwale21 crore

Bol Bachchan12.10 crore

Singham8.94 crore

Golmaal 38.50 crore

With Singham 3 as the next expected film from the Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty combo, one can well expect a lethal opening all over again once it hits the screens.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

