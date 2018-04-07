Ajay Devgn Adds 100 Points To His Koimoi’s Star Index With Raid’s Entry To 100 Crore Club

Ajay Devgn’s latest release Raid has received amazing reviews from the critics and is being received extremely well by the audience. It recently made it to the 100 crore club and has become Ajay Devgn’s 8th film to do so.

The actor’s last film, Golmaal Again was a superhit affair at the box office and once again his film Raid has become super hit one at the ticket window. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Sourabh Shukla in lead roles. Ajay’s last outing had earned 100.14 crores at the box office.

With this much-loved film Raid, the actor has now added 100 points to his power index and now stands with 900 points. He holds the 5th position on the table.

Raid is also Ajay Devgn’s 8th 100 crore film after Singham, Bol Bachchan, Shivaay, Son Of Sardaar, Golmaal 3, Singham Returns and Golmaal Again.

Will the film enter the 200 crore club? Let’s wait and watch!