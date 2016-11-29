Here’s a look at the status of Koimoi Power Index, post Ajay Devgn’s latest flick Shivaay entering the coveted 100 crore club.

For our new readers, let us first enlighten you with the concept of Koimoi Power Index. Basically, it is a tool that measures the success rate of the B-town actors, based on the box office performance of their films.

Coming back to the latest entrant, Shivaay marks Ajay’s 6th film in the club, after Singham, Singham Returns, Golmaal 3, Son Of Sardaar & Bol Bachchan. With this feat, Ajay has gained 600 points in the box office power index list.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar also stands with 600 points in the list, with six 100 crore films viz., Rowdy Rathore, Housefull 3, Housefull 2, Rustom, Airlift and Holiday.

It’s a tie, though Akshay Kumar will still hold the upper position since the total collections of his 100 crore films are more than Ajay Devgn’s 100 cr films.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)