After hitting the jackpot at the Indian box office, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has now entered the 200 crore club after adding the overseas collection. The film now stands at the worldwide collection of 201.44 crores as it nears to complete 3 weeks at the box office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is the 2nd most profitable movie of 2017. It currently stands with a grand total of 129 crores at the Indian box office. Made on a tight budget of 24 crores including print and advertisement, the film made a profit of 105 crores which takes its profit percentage to 437.50%. Thus making it a hugely profitable venture for the makers.

Bhumi Pednekar, on the success of the film, commented “Few years from now, when I look back and see my country open defecation-free, I know and I can proudly say that I was a part of this process. No words can explain how grateful I am to the filmmakers, everybody associated to the film and of course Akshay sir.”

On being asked about the social-film tag connected with Akshay Kumar, “This isn’t my first social film, long ago I did a film called Khatta Meetha which didn’t do well on box office. It was about road construction and issues around it, but I think it takes time for people to get into a social mood.”

Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. This film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and its plot revolves around Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. After this Akshay has many movies in his kitty.

He will be seen magnum opus 2.0 with Rajinikanth. He will also be seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold. It is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. It’s all set to release on Independence Day 2018. He will also be seen in a biopic on music maestro Gulshan Kumar which is titled as Mogul.