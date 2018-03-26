After A Flying Jatt & Munna Michael, Will Baaghi 2 Finally Be A Box-Office Hit For Tiger Shroff?

In 2016, Tiger Shroff ’s Baaghi surprised one and all with its performance at the Box-Office. The film, directed by Sabbir Khan took a flying start at the ticket window by collecting Rs 11.94 crores on its opening day, thereby emerging one of the biggest openers of the year. The movie was accepted by the masses, and collected Rs 76.00 crores in its lifetime run.

The trade had started pegging Tiger Shroff as the next big thing of the industry, however after Baaghi, Tiger Shroff had two releases in the form of A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael and both the films failed work at the Box-Office. While A Flying Jatt earned Rs 38.61 crore in India, Munna Michael raked in Rs 33.12 crore, and both the films were losing preposition for everyone associated.

After back to back failures the trade is now expecting the young star to be back in the game with Baaghi 2, which is slated to release on 29th March 2018.

The theatrical trailer of Baaghi 2 has been accepted by the masses and created the desired impact, which should ensure a good start for the film at the ticket window. The music of Baaghi 2 has failed to live up on to the expectations, but that’s not a major reason to worry, as the theatrical trailer has done the job of creating excitement among the target audience.

Although the song, Ek Do Teen has been slammed by the people on the social media, the same will definitely be greeted with hoots and whistles across the single screens in India, thereby serving the purpose of the song. The Ahmed Khan directorial is a front loaded film as far as Box-Office is concerned as commercial action films tend to open well.

Adding to that, the film will reap benefit of a partial holiday on account of Good Friday, which should ensure that the opening day collections of Baaghi 2 will be much higher than the first part. Taking into account all the factors, we expect Baaghi 2 to collect approximately Rs 15.50 to 16.50 crore on its opening day, with major collection coming from the B and C centres of the country. While a good opening day and weekend is on cards, the acceptance from the masses will eventually decide the fate of the film.

The film has been acquired by Fox Star Studio as a part of a 3 film deal with Sajid Nadiadwala that also includes Judwaa 2 and Ahan Shetty’s debut film. Sources back then had revealed that the overall cost of deal was around Rs 150 crore for worldwide distribution rights.

From Judwaa 2, Fox Star Studios earned a distributors share of approximately Rs 84 crore (Worldwide), which made the film a clean hit for everyone associated. The studio now needs Baaghi 2 and Ahan Shetty’s debut film to get in a worldwide share of approximately Rs 90 crore to make the overall deal profitable.

For Baaghi 2 to emerge a hit, the film will have to rake in approximately Rs 105 crore from India, and approximately $4 Million from the overseas markets. The advance booking of Baaghi 2 has opened all across the country on Sunday; however, we will be able to gauge the exact reaction about the advance ticket sales on Thursday.

Will Baaghi 2 finally emerge a hit for Tiger Shroff? Do let us know your thoughts on the same.