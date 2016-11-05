Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 2nd Friday Box Office Collections

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil witnessed usual drop on its 2nd Friday at the box office.

It collected 4.56 crores yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 84.75 crores. The film will probably show good growth on its 2nd Saturday and Sunday.

Directed by Karan Johar, this romantic musical also stars Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles.