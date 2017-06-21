Advance Booking For Salman Khan’s Tubelight Commences

The festive time of Eid is all set to get merrier with Salman Khan’s big release, Tubelight this Friday. The film will be enjoying an extended weekend since Monday will be a partial holiday. Known to be Bhai’s most favourite release slot, big numbers are expected at the box office.

Tubelight‘s advance booking has now started in all major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru etc. The film is expected to have approximately 3000 screens in India and around 300 screens in US.

Being the only release this week, Tubelight is enjoying as many as 18 shows a day at multiplexes of major cities. The ticket rates are ranging from 200- 500 which is the normal fare for a Khan film.

In particular single screens such as the famed Gaiety/Galaxy in Bandra, the shows are already on a ‘filling fast’ mode for day one.

Tubelight is set amidst the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War. It is adapted from American film Little Boy. It chronicles an emotional journey of Laxman who is in search of his brother post the war ends. This film marks the debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in Bollywood.

Salman has promoted the film extensively and we are expecting it to be a massive money spinner at the box office. His last film Sultan made it to the 300 club and trade pundits are expecting this to go past it. Interestingly, also with Shah Rukh Khan’s presence as a cameo, there has been enough excitement over seeing the two Khans on the silver screen together. Also, the trailer of Shah Rukh’s next, Jab Harry Met Sejal will be attached to Tubelight. These are just little gimmicks that are sure to lure the audiences.

Stay tuned for a detailed report on the advance booking of Tubelight here!