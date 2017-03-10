The Heartthrob of Bollywood Varun Dhawan has enjoyed a great career so far. The 29-year old actor has managed to make a mark with his performances in the industry in a short while.

With his next, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, hitting the theaters this week, we are expecting another hit in his pocket. Since the hype is quite good around the film, the film may become one the best openers for Varun till now.

The opening occupancy of the film for morning shows has been good and considering it will enjoy an extended weekend because of Holi, it is expected to bring a good chunk of moolah over the opening weekend as well.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Both Varun-Alia enjoy a great fan following and their chemistry is expected to give this film the right boost.

Varun has two films in the 100 crore club so far, which are Dilwale and ABCD 2. What’s great is that, all his films have been over 50 crore lifetime grossers which is great. His last film, Dishoom also managed to make a collection of 70 crores lifetime, in spite of it receiving average reviews.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a part of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania franchise. HSKD had made a lifetime collection of 78 crores. Looks like the new film will be going slightly higher.

It will be interesting to see if Badrinath Ki Dulhania manages to make it to the 100 crore club. In 2017, three films have made it to the 100 crore club so far, which are Raees, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2.

Here’s a look at the box office business of Varun Dhawan’s highest grossing films so far:

Film Year Collections Dilwale 2015 148.00 Cr ABCD 2 2015 107.00 Cr Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania 2014 78.00 Cr Student Of The Year 2012 70.00 Cr Dishoom 2016 70.00 Cr Main Tera Hero 2014 55.00 Cr Badlapur 2015 53.00 Cr

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been produced by Dharma Productions and written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.