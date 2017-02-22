Where Will Rangoon Stand In Kangana’s Top 10 Highest Grossers?

‘Queen’ aka Kangana Ranaut has impressed audiences and critics with her performances in films like Fashion & Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Queen.

The 30-year old actress has one 200 crore film (Krrish 3) and one 100 crore film (Tanu Weds Manu Returns) to her credit. She was last seen in 2015’s Katti Batti, which tanked at the box office.

Kangana is currently gearing up for her upcoming period romantic war drama Rangoon, which is set to hit the screens this Friday (24th February). The film is expected to open with decent numbers.

What place will the film take in Kangana’s Top 10 highest grossers of all time list?

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.