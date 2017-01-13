Aditya Roy Kapur’s career has seen quite a lot highs and lows right from the beginning. The 31-year old actor had a dull start at the box office with London Dreams and Guzaarish, but soon he tasted super success with Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

But then, his last two ventures Daawat-E-Ishq and Fitoor failed miserably at the box office.

Aditya is currently gearing up for his upcoming romantic musical drama OK Jaanu, which has hit the screens today (13th Jan).

The film has gathered good amount of buzz, thanks to its good music and crackling chemistry between Aditya and Shraddha. Reviews are positive, morning occupancy report was good enough! A decent opening for the film is definitely on the cards, but where will OK Jaanu stand in Aditya Roy Kapur’s highest grossers list?

Films Year Collections Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2013 190.03 Cr Aashiqui 2 2013 85.40 Cr Action Replayy 2010 34.00 Cr Guzaarish 2010 29.50 Cr London Dreams 2009 26.10 Cr Daawat-E-Ishq 2014 24.20 Cr Fitoor 2016 18.61 Cr

Directed by Shaad Ali, OK Jaanu also features Leela Samson and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.