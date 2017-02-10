Where Will Jolly LLB 2 Stand In Akshay’s Top 10 Opening Grossers List?

Akshay Kumar finally has his first release of the year, Jolly LLB 2 out. The actor is known to star in 3-4 films in a year and looks like his good times have just started. The film is already being received well and we are hoping for it to have a smashing opening too.

Thanks to it being a franchise film, there is ample of appeal for Jolly LLB 2. Amongst Akshay’s other films, Singh Is Bling remains to be his highest opener so far. The comedy film opened with a massive 20.67 crores at the box office.

Also last year’s Housefull 3 opened at 15.21 crores which is again a very good opening number.

Most of Akshay’s films have opened between the range of 12-15 crores. Post Kaabil and Raees, this is another big release. It is expected to have a decent opening number and should enjoy a good opening weekend.

Here’s a look at his highest opening grossers so far:

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)