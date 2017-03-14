Badrinath Ki Dulhania Becomes 6th Highest Grosser Of Varun Dhawan; Beats Badlapur & Main Tera Hero

Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania has performed really well at the box office. The romantic comedy has raked in 55.13 crores in just 4 days at the domestic market. With this, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has surpassed the lifetime collections of Badlapur (53 crores) and Main Tera Hero (55 crores).

The film has now become the 6th highest grosser of Varun Dhawan.

Here’s a look at the box office business of Varun Dhawan’s highest grossing films so far:

Dilwale 148 cr

ABCD 2 (Anybody Can Dance 2) 107 cr

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania 78 cr

Student Of The Year 70 cr

Dishoom 70 cr

Badrinath Ki Dulhania 53.13 cr

Badlapur 53 cr

Main Tera Hero 55 cr

Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Both Varun-Alia enjoy a great fan following and their great chemistry has given this film the right boost.

By its 1st week the film will surpass the lifetime business of Dishoom (70 crores) and Student Of The Year (70 crores), to grab the 4th spot in the list.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a part of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania franchise. HSKD had made a lifetime collection of 78 crores. Looks like the new film will definitely perform better than the previous part of the franchise. Looking at the current performance, Badrinath Ki Dulhania should cross the 70 crore mark in its opening week itself.

Varun has two films in the 100 crore club so far, which are Dilwale and ABCD 2. It will be interesting to see if Badrinath Ki Dulhania manages to make it to the 100 crore club. In 2017, three films have made it to the 100 crore club so far, which are Raees, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been produced by Dharma Productions and written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.