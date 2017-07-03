Tubelight which received a decent response at the box office has collected 116 crores* in 2 weeks, thus turning out to be an average affair at the domestic market. Superstar Salman Khan’s film entered the 100 crore club on the 6th day of its release but it has left distributors in pain, who had high hopes with it.

Though the period war drama has managed to surpass the collections of 2014’s film Jai Ho (111.00 crores) to grab the 10th spot in Salman Khan’s highest grossers list.

Salman Khan has given 10 back to back 100 crore films.

Here’s a look at Salman Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films of all time.

Tubelight marks the 3rd collaboration between director Kabir Khan and Salman Khan, the duo had earlier given blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Tubelight also features Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, late actor Om Puri and Matin Rey Tangu in key roles.

Trending :

Salman also has another release in this year which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman, it is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously helmed Sultan. Tiger Zinda Hai is produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films. The film will be seeing Salman reprising his role of RAW agent Tiger. The film will have some breathtaking action sequences and high-octane stunts. Tiger Zinda Hai will release during the Christmas weekend this year.

Will Tubelight surpass Ready’s collection to hold the 9th spot in Salman Khan’s highest grossers of all time?

Let us know in the comment section below!