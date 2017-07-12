Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Excel Entertainment’s Baar Baar Dekho is all set to shine on the silver screen with Anurag Basu’s much-delayed film Jagga Jasoos. The actress will share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor post the duo’s breakup and that makes us wonder whether the film will rock or bomb at the Box Office.

Well, on that note, if we put some light on few of her past box office records, the actress does not have any films which managed to make moolah at the Box Office. In 2015, she featured in Kabir Khan’s Phantom which turned out to be an average affair at the box office with a lifetime collection of 53.65 crores.

Later, the actress did 2 films in 2016 which were Fitoor opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Baar Baar Dekho opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Fitoor which released in early 2016 tanked miserably at the box office with an approx lifetime biz of 18 crores. Whereas, Katrina Kaif’s second film Baar Baar Dekho managed to gain only 30 crores at the box office, despite having a huge pre-release buzz, thanks to the Kaala Chashma. The actress gave some serious back-to-back flops in 2016 which obviously couldn’t enter the highest grossing films of all time list.

Her fans are now waiting for a hit from their bold and beautiful diva!

Going by her box office report card, her last hit was Bang Bang which released in 2014. The film entered the list of highest grossing film of all time and holds the 3rd position with a collection of 181.03 crores. The list is ruled by Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3 (2013) which was a muti-starrer and had Katrina in a small role. Apart from this, the 10th position in the list has her 2007 release, Partner. The film earned approximately 60 crores at the box office.

Coming back to Jaaga Jasoos, the duo of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor is coming together for the 3rd time. Interestingly, their past 2 films have made it to highest-grossing films of all time. Their first film Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani stands on the 8th position with 65 crores collection, whereas their second film Raajneeti stands on the 5th position with 93 crores collection.

The buzz around Jagga Jasoos is quite good thanks to its good 29 songs, quirky dialogue promos and ample of promotion across the country. Of course, this will benefit the film to get a decent opening at the box office, but the question remains – Will it enter Katrina’s Top 10 Highest Grossing List?

Jagga Jassos releases this Friday at the theaters near you!

You may also like to read: