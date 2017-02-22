Saif Ali Khan has been in the industry for quite long now. The actor has been a part of a lot of big banner films as well as franchise. However, quite surprisingly, not many of his films have made a mark when it comes to box office business, in a career spanning over 24 years.


His last ventures Phantom and Happy Ending under performed at the box office. The 46-year old actor has only one film in 100 crore club i.e. Race 2.

Will Rangoon Evict Ta Ra Rum Pum To Enter Saif Ali Khan's Highest Grossers List?
FilmsYearCollections
Race 22013102 crores
Cocktail201276 crores
Love Aaj Kal200970 crores
Humshakals201463.72 crores
Race200863 crores
Phantom201553.65 crores
Agent Vinod201244.06 crores
Aarakshan201141 crores
Kal Ho Na Ho200335 crores
Ta Ra Rum Pum200735 crores

With Rangoon being his next, the non-commercial genre of the film may not give him a chance to beat his best, but positive word of mouth will definitely help to find a place is Saif’s highest grossers list.

