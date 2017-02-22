Will Rangoon Evict Ta Ra Rum Pum To Enter Saif Ali Khan’s Highest Grossers List?

Saif Ali Khan has been in the industry for quite long now. The actor has been a part of a lot of big banner films as well as franchise. However, quite surprisingly, not many of his films have made a mark when it comes to box office business, in a career spanning over 24 years.

His last ventures Phantom and Happy Ending under performed at the box office. The 46-year old actor has only one film in 100 crore club i.e. Race 2.

Films Year Collections Race 2 2013 102 crores Cocktail 2012 76 crores Love Aaj Kal 2009 70 crores Humshakals 2014 63.72 crores Race 2008 63 crores Phantom 2015 53.65 crores Agent Vinod 2012 44.06 crores Aarakshan 2011 41 crores Kal Ho Na Ho 2003 35 crores Ta Ra Rum Pum 2007 35 crores

With Rangoon being his next, the non-commercial genre of the film may not give him a chance to beat his best, but positive word of mouth will definitely help to find a place is Saif’s highest grossers list.