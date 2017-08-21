Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which received a superb response at the box office has collected 96.05 crores in 1 week, thus turning out to be a superhit affair at the domestic market. Superstar Akshay Kumar’s film has entered the 100 crore club on its 8th day at the box office. The film has a grand total of 115.05 crores.

This film of Akshay Kumar has managed to surpass the collections of 2016’s film Housefull 3 (107.70 crores), 2012’s Housefull 2 (114 crores) and 2014’s Holiday (112.65 crores) to grab the 5th spot in Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers list.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers list of all time:

This film of Akshay Kumar has become the 2nd most profitable film of 2017 after Baahubali: The Conclusion which stands on the first position in the list with a profit of

Giving out a strong social message, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, revolves around a small town where a newlywed couple is driven to separation due to the lack of a proper toilet at home. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars with Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.

Apart from this, he has very interesting projects up his sleeves. Shankar’s magnum opus with Rajinikanth 2.0, a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham – Padman, the historic story of India’s first Olympic medal post their independence in Gold and biopic on Gulshan Kumar Mogul. With this kind of lineup, it will not be difficult to say that he is the most profitable star Bollywood has right now.