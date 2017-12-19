Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office: Will It Surpass Katrina Kaif’s Highest Opening Day Of Dhoom 3?

It was Ek Tha Tiger when Katrina Kaif’s film opened to a number alien to all back then. Co-starring Salman Khan the movie clocked a humongous 32.92 crores when it released in 2012. They are back with Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina Kaif has been box office’s favourite kid as not many of her films have failed at attracting her fans. Improving with her acting in every passing film, she is the only one who has worked with almost every successful actor in the industry. Working with Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 she got her highest opening day as it earned 36 crores.

Soon after Dhoom 3 her pair with Hrithik Roshan in Bang Bang was termed as the hottest in the industry. Though the movie did not live up to expectations in its lifetime, it opened to huge numbers collecting 27.54 crores.

Post Bang Bang her movies have not really opened up to big numbers on their first day. Movies like Fitoor, Phantom, Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos did not do well at the box office but Katrina Kaif is back with Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina Kaif apart from Tiger Zinda Hai will also be seen in Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, it will release during Diwali 2018.

The actress made her film debut in the 2003 erotic heist film Boom, which bombed at the box office. Her initial success in Bollywood happened when she appeared opposite Salman Khan in David Dhawan’s romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and her success story continued with films like Partner, Welcome, Race and Singh Is Kinng.

The question in the limelight is, will Tiger Zinda Hai break the opening day record of Dhoom 3 to become the highest opener for Katrina Kaif? If not where it will land in the list of highest opening days of Katrina Kaif? Poll your opinion and do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.