Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is all set for the release of his upcoming romance drama, Raabta this week. His last film, the biographical sports drama M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, had managed to make a good box office collection and also won him a lot of praises for his role.

As expected, the film turned out to be a game changer for Sushant’s career. Though till now, his all films has performed decently at the box office.

With an average buzz around Raabta, it will be interesting to see how it fares compared to his other releases.

Here is the list of Sushant Sing Rajput’s highest grossing films so far:

In an interview with Koimoi, Sushant opened up about his character from the film and said, “There are two characters that I play. It’s a very modern take on reincarnation. Basically, what we have tried to convey is if there is something called pure love, it doesn’t dilute with time, be it one life or multiple lives. Even if you don’t remember what happened in the previous lives, you tend to get close to a person without any reason or you don’t like somebody just like that. They talk differently, they behave differently and there is no similarity between (my characters’) present and past lives. But if you look through everything then it all is connected.”

Raabta marks the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh in key roles and is slated to hit the theaters on 9th June.

In spite of running into legal problems since the film seems to be inspired from Magadheera, if Raaba manages to take a decent opening weekend, it has chances to beat Sushant’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’s lifetime collections.

Let’s see how Raabta makes its way among Sushant’s highest grossers.