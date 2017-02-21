Shahid Kapoor had accolades and appreciations for his performance in his last flick Udta Punjab. However, as shocking it may sound, in the career span of over 14 years, the 35-year old actor hasn’t made an entry to the 100 crore club.


In fact, none of his films have ever crossed the 70 crore mark. Shahid’s highest grosser so far is the Prabhu Dheva directorial R Rajkumar, which was sort of the actor’s comeback film. The commercial potboiler collected 64 crores at the box office.

Will Shahid Kapoor Make A 100 Crore Entry With Rangoon?
Here’s a list of Shahid’s Top 10 highest grossing films of all time :

FilmsYearCollections
R... Rajkumar201364.00 Cr
Haider201458.30 Cr
Udta Punjab201659.60 Cr
Kaminey200943.00 Cr
Shaandaar201542.00 Cr
Phata Poster Nikhla Hero201337.85 Cr
Badmaash Company201036.00 Cr
Vivah200632.80 Cr
Jab We Met200732.50 Cr
Mausam201131.00 Cr

Shahid is currently gearing up for his upcoming period romantic war drama Rangoon, which is set to hit the screens this Friday. A good opening can be expected from the film, especially in the multiplexes, because of its ensemble star cast and pre-release buzz around it. But, will it be his first 100 cr film, is what we have to wait and watch!

  1. Get it in writing, he won’t be able to make it till he leaves his arrogance and useless proudiness!!

  2. 90% of the time he dissapoints the audience. He always had the talent to be the biggest superstar after the Khans, Hrithik and Akshay. From Deewane Huye Paagal to Shandaar, hope Shahid learns from his past mistakes and gets his first 100 cr grosser in 2017 atleast.