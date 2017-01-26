SHARE

Two Big movies Kaabil and Raees clashed at the box office yesterday.


Since 2011, both the actors Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan  have enjoyed a good opening for their respective films at the box office, thanks to their immense star power and great fan following.

Coming to Kaabil and Raees, both the films had great amount of buzz. But SRK’s Raees has taken a huge lead by collecting 20.42 crores over Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil which raked in 10.43 crores.

2011  
ActorFilmsOpening Day Collections
Shah Rukh KhanDon 2 15.30 Cr
Shah Rukh KhanRa. One18.00 Cr
Hrithik Roshan Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 07.50 Cr

2012  
ActorFilmsOpening Day Collections
Shah Rukh KhanJab Tak Hai Jaan15.00 Cr
Hrithik RoshanAgneepath23.00 Cr

2013  
ActorFilmsOpening Day Collections
Shah Rukh KhanChennai Express33.10 Cr
Hrithik RoshanKrrish 324.2 Cr

2014  
ActorFilmsOpening Day Collections
Shah Rukh KhanHappy New Year44.97 Cr
Hrithik RoshanBang Bang27.54 Cr

2015  
ActorFilmsOpening Day Collections
Shah Rukh KhanDilwale21.80 Cr
Hrithik RoshanHad No Movie-

2016  
ActorFilmsOpening Day Collections
Shah Rukh KhanFan19.20 Cr
Shah Rukh KhanDear Zindagi08.75 Cr
Hrithik RoshanMohenjo Daro08.87 Cr

2017  
ActorFilmsOpening Day Collections
Shah Rukh KhanRaees20.42 Cr
Hrithik RoshanKaabil10.43 Cr

COMMENTS

  1. Finally the year’s first big clash commences.But it’s sad for Shah Rukh Sir.Because just now I have read the reviews of both Raees and Kaabil and I am deeply saddened by the reviews Raees got,at the same time I am happy for Hrithik Sir also.Both these big stars had a downfall in their career last year,as both Mohenjodaro and Fan bombed at the box office.Both these stars hence desperately need a huge hit to revive their career.
    But sadly this time too just like Christmas 2015,
    Shah Rukh Sir has lost.Guys you must have compared the opening day to opening week collections of Dilwale to Bajirao Mastani.In that Dilwale was leading the box office upto first week but sadly due to negative reviews Dilwale soon faded.I fear that the same would happen to Raees as well.Raees got 50% positive reviews while Kaabil got 100% positive reviews till now.
    But I wish both the stars good luck for their films and hope that both of these films collect huge at the box office of at least 150 crores each.

  4. There is huge difference in terms of contents between Dilwale and Raees. Hope Raees would come out winner along with Kaabil.

