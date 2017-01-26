Two Big movies Kaabil and Raees clashed at the box office yesterday.

Since 2011, both the actors Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan have enjoyed a good opening for their respective films at the box office, thanks to their immense star power and great fan following.

Coming to Kaabil and Raees, both the films had great amount of buzz. But SRK’s Raees has taken a huge lead by collecting 20.42 crores over Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil which raked in 10.43 crores.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

2011 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Shah Rukh Khan Don 2 15.30 Cr Shah Rukh Khan Ra. One 18.00 Cr Hrithik Roshan Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 07.50 Cr

2012 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Shah Rukh Khan Jab Tak Hai Jaan 15.00 Cr Hrithik Roshan Agneepath 23.00 Cr

2013 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Shah Rukh Khan Chennai Express 33.10 Cr Hrithik Roshan Krrish 3 24.2 Cr

2014 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Shah Rukh Khan Happy New Year 44.97 Cr Hrithik Roshan Bang Bang 27.54 Cr

2015 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Shah Rukh Khan Dilwale 21.80 Cr Hrithik Roshan Had No Movie -

2016 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Shah Rukh Khan Fan 19.20 Cr Shah Rukh Khan Dear Zindagi 08.75 Cr Hrithik Roshan Mohenjo Daro 08.87 Cr