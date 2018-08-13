Actor turned Producer John Abraham after the success of Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran, is coming up with his second movie in the year with Satyameva Jayate. John has had a decent career when it comes to the box office, but amongst his famous action thrillers Race 2, Dishoom, Shootout At Wadala; will Satyameva Jayate be a turning point for John becoming his highest grossing movie of all time?

Let’s take a flashback to Abraham’s box office performance in the past. With Houseful 2 being his highest grossing movie garnering 114 crores, along with Race 2 (102 crores) & Welcome Back (97 crores) which are around the 100 crore club, John has Dishoom (69.50 crores), Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (65.36 crores) & Shootout At Wadala (62 crores) amongst the others which managed to cross the half century. Although the box office collection hasn’t been ‘that’ great, it has been decent enough as compared to the investments by the makers. What’s interesting now is to note if Satyameva Jayate will cross all his previous records and manage to surpass the lifetime collection of Houseful 2.

But, thats not it! The road to peak will not be easy for John as the release of Satyameva Jayate will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold which is also releasing on this 15th August. This is going to be another task for John as he has to win over Rowdy Rathore who already has 8 movies in the 100 crore club. Let’s hope for John to reach new heights with his upcoming, passing behind all the obstacles on his way.

Film Year Collection Housefull 2 2012 114.00 Cr Race 2 2013 102.00 Cr Welcome Back 2015 97.00 Cr Dishoom 2016 69.50 Cr Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran 2018 65.36Cr Shootout At Wadala 2013 62.00 Cr Desi Boyz 2011 53.00 Cr Madras Cafe 2013 45.00 Cr New York 2009 45.00 Cr Dostana 2008 44.50 Cr

Satyameva Jayate, a Indian vigilante action thriller has been directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Devdatta Nage & Nora Fatehi (special appearance) apart from John Abraham. Do you think John will be able to defeat his highest grossing Houseful 2 and make a mark with Satyameva Jayate? Let us know with your vote below!